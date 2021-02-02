Henderson Co. traffic stop reveals suspected stolen construction equipment

Oquawka, Ill. (KWQC) - A traffic stop led to suspected stolen property and drug arrests in Henderson County. On Monday, February 1, 2020 a deputy stopped a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a backhoe east of Oquawka, on Highway 164. The deputy noticed multiple violations and knew the driver was wanted on warrants. The deputy then checked the trailer and the backhoe and found them to be reported stolen. The trailer was reported stolen from Coralville, Iowa and the backhoe was said to be stolen from Warren County. In addition, a search of the truck discovered drug paraphernalia, 23 grams of marijuana, and 43 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Cody A. Jones of Oquawka, was arrested on a Henderson County warrant for failure to appear on multiple charges, a Mercer County warrant for retail theft, and charged with possession of stolen property, He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Also arrested was Matthew S. Millage, 45, of Keithsburg, Ill. Millage is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Additional charges may be filed later.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.