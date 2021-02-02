Advertisement

Henderson Co. traffic stop reveals suspected stolen construction equipment

Cody Jones and Matthew Millage, both of Oquawka, Ill., face charges after a traffic stop on...
Cody Jones and Matthew Millage, both of Oquawka, Ill., face charges after a traffic stop on Feb. 1, 2021(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oquawka, Ill. (KWQC) - A traffic stop led to suspected stolen property and drug arrests in Henderson County. On Monday, February 1, 2020 a deputy stopped a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a backhoe east of Oquawka, on Highway 164. The deputy noticed multiple violations and knew the driver was wanted on warrants. The deputy then checked the trailer and the backhoe and found them to be reported stolen. The trailer was reported stolen from Coralville, Iowa and the backhoe was said to be stolen from Warren County. In addition, a search of the truck discovered drug paraphernalia, 23 grams of marijuana, and 43 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Cody A. Jones of Oquawka, was arrested on a Henderson County warrant for failure to appear on multiple charges, a Mercer County warrant for retail theft, and charged with possession of stolen property, He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Also arrested was Matthew S. Millage, 45, of Keithsburg, Ill. Millage is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Additional charges may be filed later.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
Davenport police: Man shot during domestic disturbance Saturday has died
Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday

Latest News

The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition
WATCH LIVE: Quad City Covid-19 Coalition holds Tuesday web call
Last call will now come earlier at Burlington bars as part of the city's efforts to stop the...
Survey: Americans consumed 17 alcoholic drinks per week in 2020
Davenport Community School District
Davenport School Dist. begins staff COVID-19 vaccinations