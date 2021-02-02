Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
Davenport police: Man shot during domestic disturbance Saturday has died
Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday

Latest News

The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
Chadwick Boseman earns nominations for NAACP Image Awards
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden’s immigration moves show limits as Congress waits
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US says Myanmar takeover was coup, promises sanction review