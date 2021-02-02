LeClaire man facing child pornography charges

(KWQC) - A cybertip received by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in April has led to the arrest of a LeClaire man Monday on child pornography charges.

Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One of the counts is a Class D felony punishable by up to fives year in prison, while the remaining counts are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s department said it received a cybertip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on April 8 and started an investigation. Valenzuela was developed as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to an arrest affidavit, he made admissions to “investigating child pornography on Tumblr.”

A search of both his current and previous Tumblr accounts turned up seven images and two videos of child pornography, according to the arrest affidavit.

