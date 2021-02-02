Advertisement

LeClaire man facing child pornography charges

Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, of LeClaire, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One...
Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, of LeClaire, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One of the counts is a Class D felony punishable by up to fives year in prison, while the remaining counts are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - A cybertip received by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in April has led to the arrest of a LeClaire man Monday on child pornography charges.

Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One of the counts is a Class D felony punishable by up to fives year in prison, while the remaining counts are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s department said it received a cybertip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on April 8 and started an investigation. Valenzuela was developed as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to an arrest affidavit, he made admissions to “investigating child pornography on Tumblr.”

A search of both his current and previous Tumblr accounts turned up seven images and two videos of child pornography, according to the arrest affidavit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
Davenport police: Man shot during domestic disturbance Saturday has died
Phase 1B begins in the state of Iowa on Monday and health officials want to make sure residents...
Phase 1B begins in Iowa on Monday; vaccine remains in short supply

Latest News

CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
CASI answers questions about Phase 1B vaccination
Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday
Arctic air still on tap this weekend
Potential winter storm on Thursday
Davenport Community School District
Davenport schools announces plans for in-person learning model