McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake

It goes on sale Feb. 15
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) –McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time. The chain is also rolling out the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake made its debut in 1970.

The green treat is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

