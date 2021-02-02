Phase 1B vaccinations begin in Scott Co.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Vaccinations for phase 1B in Iowa started on Monday, February 1st. Individuals who registered for the highly coveted 500 spots at the vaccination clinic in Northpark Mall were the first of many in this next phase.

“This group, starting with phase 1B, is individuals 65 plus. They’ll be eligible for vaccine throughout phase 1B and then it’s also the start of that tier one. There’s five tiers within phase 1B,” said Brooke Barnes, the Public Information Officer for the Scott County Health Department.

Tier 1 includes first responders, Pre-K thru 12 education staff, and childcare staff.

“We have people showing up for their slots. We’re able to get them checked in, get ID checks, and then get them over to the vaccinators, and then we’re also able to make sure that they have that 15 minutes of medical monitoring after they’re done. So it moves pretty smoothly through the process that’s been established,” Barnes said.

The vaccination clinic at Northpark opened up to group 1A last month. Barnes said it’s a community effort as they continue to this next phase.

“We have lots of support from our hospital systems from Community Health Care, Bettendorf Fire Department all have staff here. So it’s really a community-wide effort to put on these types of vaccination opportunities,” she said.

While vaccine supply is limited, patience is the message that is being echoed during this time.

“We ask for patience as we move through this due to the small amounts of vaccine that are coming. We are committed to making sure that we’re vaccinating both of those groups. That 65 plus, plus our tiers, groups that are also priority populations, but we will be sharing as much information as we can,” she said.

The health department is encouraging individuals in priority groups to sign up for email updates.

