Rock Island County Health Department addresses concerns about second vaccine doses

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - With such strong demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, people are worried about securing their second dose. Websites are crashing, lines are long at clinics -- so how can eligible recipients ensure they get “part two” on time?

The Rock Island County Health Department says it has a plan.

“RICHD and our pharmacy partners are dealing with limited vaccine supplies and limited staffing, but all are dedicated to vaccinating all who wish to be vaccinated.” The health department posted to its Facebook page Monday night, saying, “Please be patient, we will get to all of you.”

The health department also apologized on behalf of Osco pharmacies because locations were not accepting second dose appointments. “We are working with them on this issue, but we need a little time,” the department said.

The Rock Island County Health Department said there will be new information available Tuesday. There’s also a briefing scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

