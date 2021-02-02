Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department addresses concerns about second vaccine doses

Vaccine distribution causing tension
Vaccine distribution causing tension
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - With such strong demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, people are worried about securing their second dose. Websites are crashing, lines are long at clinics -- so how can eligible recipients ensure they get “part two” on time?

The Rock Island County Health Department says it has a plan.

“RICHD and our pharmacy partners are dealing with limited vaccine supplies and limited staffing, but all are dedicated to vaccinating all who wish to be vaccinated.” The health department posted to its Facebook page Monday night, saying, “Please be patient, we will get to all of you.”

For those concerned about second doses, we have plans to get them completed. We will share our plans and add...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

The health department also apologized on behalf of Osco pharmacies because locations were not accepting second dose appointments. “We are working with them on this issue, but we need a little time,” the department said.

The Rock Island County Health Department said there will be new information available Tuesday. There’s also a briefing scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Look for updates on KWQC and be sure to download the TV6 news app.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Bettendorf Police and Fire are on the scene of an accident on Forest Grove Drive near the TBK...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near TBK Sports Complex
A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of 6th Street and Fillmore in...
Davenport police: Man shot during domestic disturbance Saturday has died
Phase 1B begins in the state of Iowa on Monday and health officials want to make sure residents...
Phase 1B begins in Iowa on Monday; vaccine remains in short supply

Latest News

Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, of LeClaire, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One...
LeClaire man facing child pornography charges
CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
CASI answers questions about Phase 1B vaccination
Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday
Arctic air still on tap this weekend
Potential winter storm on Thursday