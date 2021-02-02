Scott County Health Department to not schedule vaccine clinic on February 8th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department announced on Tuesday that they will not be scheduling a 65+ public clinic at Sears the week of February 8th.

According to the Health Department, Scott County did not receive an allocation this week of the kind of vaccine used at the clinic.

Scott County Health Department will make a decision each Tuesday, based on vaccine supply information received on Monday, whether a 65+ clinic will be held the following week.

Clinic appointment sign-ups would go live on Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. You can find the link by clicking here.

