Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Thursday a system will roll into the area bringing rain changing to snow by afternoon. While snowfall amounts will be on the lighter side, 2″-4″, the impacts will be high Thursday evening as strong winds develop and temps crash. This will lead to near blizzard conditions and flash freezing by Friday morning. Confidence is starting to grow in this scenario, but isn’t high enough to issue a First Alert Day yet.

Strong winds will blow it all over (KWQC)

We do have high confidence on arctic air this weekend and a couple First Alert Days will be needed for dangerously cold wind chills Sunday into Monday.

Wind chills could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 minutes (KWQC)

