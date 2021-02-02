Advertisement

Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday

Strong winds develop Thursday night
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Thursday a system will roll into the area bringing rain changing to snow by afternoon. While snowfall amounts will be on the lighter side, 2″-4″, the impacts will be high Thursday evening as strong winds develop and temps crash. This will lead to near blizzard conditions and flash freezing by Friday morning. Confidence is starting to grow in this scenario, but isn’t high enough to issue a First Alert Day yet.

Strong winds will blow it all over
Strong winds will blow it all over(KWQC)

We do have high confidence on arctic air this weekend and a couple First Alert Days will be needed for dangerously cold wind chills Sunday into Monday.

Wind chills could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 minutes
Wind chills could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 minutes(KWQC)

