Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old

Levy Pugh, 2, is considered in grave danger.
Levy Pugh, 2, is considered in grave danger.(Source: Celina Police Department/KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELINA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Have you seen Levy Pugh?

An Amber Alert was activated for Levy on Wednesday morning. Authorities believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

Levy, 2, was last seen wearing a diaper. He is 2′6″, weighs 35 pounds has blond hair, blue eyes.

Police believe he is with Issac Pugh, 42. He is 5′11″ and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes. Authorities do not have a clothing description at this time.

Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.
Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.(Source: Celina Police Department)

Authorities are searching for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate number MDT1625 that was last seen in Celina, Texas. That’s north of Dallas.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday
Local OB/GYNs weigh in on COVID vaccine and pregnancy, fertility
Local OB/GYNs weigh in on COVID vaccine and pregnancy, fertility
Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, of LeClaire, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One...
LeClaire man facing child pornography charges
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Hunter Kahn, 20, was one of the many people on Reddit who recently helped propel GameStop stock...
Young man cashes in on GameStop stock, buys Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital

Latest News

Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
Golden Globes nominations could belong to Netflix
Travel will be tough Thursday night
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
Light snowfall amounts
Blizzard conditions possible Thursday afternoon
Federal investigators are struggling to build a murder case because of a lack of evidence...
Security changes at the Capitol as officer killed in riot honored