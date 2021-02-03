Advertisement

BHM: Local AKA chapter shares impact of V.P. Kamala Harris’ historic win

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - “When it scrolled across the screen on tv, it was just like a huge sigh of relief and I got very emotional,” said Lisa Peer, member of AKA.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are still feeling the impact of Kamala Harris’ win as United States Vice President.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded January 15th, 1908 at Howard University.

Going down in history as the first black Greek lettered sorority.

Over a hundred years later Kamala Harris becomes the first member of AKA to become Vice President of the United States, making history once again.

Members wore pearls and pink Chuck Taylors on inauguration day. The 20 pearls refer to the sororities founders and incorporators.

A member of Xi Eta Omega Graduate Chapter says seeing her sorority sister win the election is a moment she will never forget.

“Ah, there’s the vision, it’s live, it’s real and all the world can see, a vision that was sat in place so many years ago, there it was, so I just look back and thought about our founders and just how great a vision they had,” said AKA Xi Eta Omega Graduate Chapter Member Vickie Schwass.

The AKA Sorority have since made January 20th as “Kamala Harris Day” along with posting her photo on the front page of their website.

