Clinton Police searching for armed robbery suspect

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly committed an armed robbery in the area.

Per their Facebook page, the department says the robbery occurred at the Circle K on the 1500 block of N. 2nd St. on Tuesday, February 2nd at 11:42 P.M.

A picture of the suspect is located above, if you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact Captain Davis at (563)-243-1457.

