Davenport school district begins vaccine rollout for teachers, staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s third-largest school district began its vaccine distribution process Tuesday in an effort to vaccinate as many staff and faculty possible in the Davenport school district.

The excitement could be felt for new Davenport Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth.

“The energy level in this room is incredible, and this is the first time I think I’ve felt normal since the pandemic started, what a boost in the arm, literally, that this is for our community and for our teachers,” Schneckloth said.

The event, also a way to meet many faculty for the newly hired superintendent.

“Stepping into this room is some of the first face-to-face contact with many of our teachers and our staff members,” he said.

The Superintendent said the rollout for the district helps speed up the process, with Davenport schools making up the bulk of educators in the area.

“With the county health department, when they approached us ‘would you like to take on this health venture with Genesis health systems’ we absolutely jumped at it, otherwise our teachers, which make up half the teachers in the region, would have been mixed right in with getting the shots and it would have prolonged everything for everybody else in the community,” he said, “If this wasn’t available to us our teachers would have signed up for times and moved through the Sears place in the mall which is still a wonderful option but this allows us to have our vaccinations much faster.”

For Truman Elementary faculty member Leigh Cornell, she couldn’t have been more excited.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t even put it into words how long I’ve been waiting for this since the moment we found out there were vaccines, I knew I wanted to be here so to have this actually happening is incredible,” Cornell said.

The vaccine for teachers and staff comes at a critical time, as the state will begin mandating that schools will offer 100% in-person learning for students.

“I was definitely a little anxious, about 100% face-to-face but knowing that these vaccines were coming in at least for the first dose before students return 100% face-to-face really is that extra layer of protection,” Cornell said.

“Coming back this soon has caused a little bit of anxiety in our community but this absolutely will help our staff,” Schneckloth said.

While the room was filled with excitement, both Cornell and Schneckloth reflected on the challenges the pandemic brought into each of their lives.

“As somebody that has been in the hospital with COVID, the joy that you feel in this room absolutely gives me the energy to move forward,” Schneckloth said.

“I actually had a family member pass away so it’s a big deal to be here today,” Cornell said, as her eyes watered.

“The trauma is real and an event like this can really help us move forward and really give us the shot in the arm that we need,” Schneckloth said.

