First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Turning our attention towards Thursday, it appears we will be dealing with a high impact low snowfall event. Rain will change over to snow between midday and 3PM. This will coincide with a big temp drop leading to flash freezing and making it easier to blow the snow around. Blizzards warnings are not out of the question in open areas for Thursday afternoon. (It’s been 800 days, or since November of 2018 since we’ve had a blizzard warning in the TV6 viewing area) For this reason a First Alert Day will be in effect from noon Thursday through 6AM Friday. As mentioned earlier snowfall amongst will likely stay under 4″, but it will be terrible travel conditions Thursday afternoon/evening that are the concern. Arctic air will move in for the remainder of the week bringing dangerously cold wind chills and a pair of additional First Alert Days Sunday and Monday.

Temps will drop quickly Thursday afternoon (KWQC)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.