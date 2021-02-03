Foggy Wednesday morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Dense fog advisories are in effect this morning for most of the TV6 viewing area. This may lead to a few slick spots once again as temps are in the teens and single digits. Any fog will linger until midday and this afternoon will feature cloudy skies. Both of these hazards will keep temps a little cooler today in the mid to low 30s. Turning our attention towards Thursday, it appears we will be dealing with a high impact low snowfall event. Rain will change over to snow between midday and 3PM. This will coincide with a big temp drop leading to flash freezing and making it easier to blow the snow around. Blizzards warnings are not out of the question in open areas for Thursday afternoon. For this reason a First Alert Day will be in effect from noon Thursday through 6AM Friday. As mentioned earlier snowfall amongst will likely stay under 4″, but it will be terrible travel conditions Thursday afternoon/evening that are the concern. Arctic air will move in for the remainder of the week bringing dangerously cold wind chills and a pair of additional First Alert Days Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: AM Fog/PM clouds. High: 33º Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 30°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain to snow and windy by afternoon. High: 34º.

