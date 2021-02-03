Give your Valentine a Schatzi Treat bag from the German Heritage Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Looking for something different to give your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day? The German American Heritage Center and Museum is offering “Schatzi Treats”. The word Schatzi is German for sweetheart and the center is selling treat bags filled with hand-made pastries and cookies.

Each Schatzi treat bag comes with two hand-baked treats from Suzanne’s Swiss Bakery. You get a prussien, which is a puffed pastry, similar to an elephant ear and a linzer cookie which is shortbread with either raspberry or apricot filling. The treat bags come with a card and other goodies to make your schatzi’s day special.

You can pick up your Schatzi Treat bag from the German Heritage Center at 712 West 2nd St. in Davenport or request delivery. Delivery is only available to Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Milan.

Schatzi Treat bags cost $10 and can be purchased on the GAHC online gift shop. Orders must be placed by the end of the day February 7th.

