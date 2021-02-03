Advertisement

High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to requests from the Biden administration to put off arguments in two cases involving the U.S.-Mexico border wall and asylum-seekers because President Joe Biden has taken steps to change Trump administration policies that had been challenged in court.

The justices issued a brief order canceling arguments that had been set for the coming weeks.

The court had been scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 22 in a case over President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars in taxpayer money for the construction of portions of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Biden ordered a pause in construction and rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to facilitate the transfer of money to the border.

The court also put off arguments that were to take place on March 1 over the Trump policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

Biden has suspended the so-called remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals and ordered a review of the policy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday
Local OB/GYNs weigh in on COVID vaccine and pregnancy, fertility
Local OB/GYNs weigh in on COVID vaccine and pregnancy, fertility
Daniel R. Valenzuela, 23, of LeClaire, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. One...
LeClaire man facing child pornography charges
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Cody Jones and Matthew Millage, both of Oquawka, Ill., face charges after a traffic stop on...
Henderson Co. traffic stop reveals suspected stolen construction equipment

Latest News

Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
Biden discussing COVID-19 aid, including stimulus checks, with Democrats
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads Golden Globe nominees with 6; Netflix dominates
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris pay their respects to Brian...
VP Harris, husband pay tribute to slain Capitol officer
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands...
US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia