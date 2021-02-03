Iowa HyVee Stores To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that Iowa HyVee stores will be a national partner in its Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccine.

The program is a collaboration between the federal government and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to the Coronavirus vaccine across the country. The program is part of the federal government’s strategy to expand access to vaccines across the country.

Starting the week of Feb. 8, Hy-Vee anticipates receiving a supply of vaccine directly from the CDC to help vaccinate eligible residents. There will be an extremely limited vaccine allocation to start, with more allocations expected in the upcoming weeks.

Vaccine inventory is limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Once vaccines become available, appointments can be made through Hy-Vee’s online scheduler. The pharmacy locations will not provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis at this time. Hy-Vee will also prioritize those who are due for second doses of the vaccine.

Iowa HyVee stores will get Coronavirus vaccine from the CDC starting Februray 8th. (KY3)

