Mild Wednesday, active Thursday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for blowing snow and hazardous travel Thursday afternoon/evening & Friday morning***

Expect another day of cloudier skies once the fog lifts with mild temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Thursday is when things change and there will be another wintry mix turning to snow event. This will begin first thing Thursday as rain, freezing rain and sleet. As the next cold front moves in with arctic air, this will bring cold enough temperatures to turn the mixed precipitation to snow. With this abrupt change, there will be the chance Thursday afternoon for flash freezing from any rain that fell. This will create an easier path for blowing snow, especially in open areas. From the Quad Cities to the northwest will be where there’s the best chance for whiteout and blizzard conditions. There will be a First Alert Day from noon Thursday until 6 AM Friday. Most will see under 5 inches of snow, however there will be major impacts on travel with blowing snow and slick roads. There will be another rush of arctic air through the week, bringing dangerous wind chills at below zero through most of the weekend and into Monday.

TODAY: AM Fog/PM clouds. High: 33º Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 29°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain to snow and windy by afternoon. High: 34º. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.