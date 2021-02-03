Advertisement

Police use 'spike strips' to disable truck in Bettendorf

(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A driver is in custody after a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Bettendorf.

Around 8 a.m., officers tried to stop a white 2017 Ford 150 in the 1100 block of Brown Street. According to a news release, the driver refused to stop and the department used spike strips to deflate the front tires of the pickup. Officers then blocked the vehicle in the parking lot at 1210 State Street. In the process, several squad cars were damaged, but no one was hurt.

The driver, Michael Duane Smith, 50 , was taken into custody and charged with a parole violation, 1st degree criminal mischief, eluding, Interference with a weapon, lane violation, stop sign violation, and tinted windows.

Iowa State Patrol was requested to handle the accident investigation.

