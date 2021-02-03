Rock Island County Health Department holds vaccine clinic

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department hosted another vaccine clinic Tuesday. This vaccination clinic marked the first one with scheduled appointments.

Two weeks ago, the county held its first clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, where they operated on a first-come, first-served basis. Tuesday’s clinic was only available for the roughly 800 individuals that signed up.

“There was so much traffic backed up that we were very worried about emergency personnel being able to get to people if they needed help,” said Janet Hill, the COO of the Rock Island County Health Department, as she referenced the first clinic.

“We will be announcing a system where people who do not have access to the computer, especially our older residents, will be able to make a phone call to get on a list. It still may take a few weeks to be able to get a vaccine, but this is a lot more organized and safer for everyone.”

There were also more people assisting in the process alongside the health department staff.

“We have a number of firefighters and EMTs helping and we have a number of nurses who are volunteering their time or working with one of our health care partners who are here,” Hill said.

Hill said they want to get as many people vaccinated as possible while they deal with low vaccine supply.

“We also are responsible for giving the vaccine to our pharmacy partners, and to Community Health Care and the other health systems, and they are very much an integral part of this vaccination campaign, but when we’re getting 1600 doses a week...this is going to take a while. We absolutely expect that vaccine supply will increase as time goes on, but right now it’s very limited,” she said.

They were able to expand their service to four bays and 12 cars at a time in comparison to just 2 bays open in the last clinic.

Retired nurse Debbie Freiburg was among the many helping out at the clinic. Freiburg, who was a nurse for more than 40 years, was assessing people after they received their vaccination at the clinic.

“It has been so rewarding. People are so happy. They’re so happy after they get their vaccine and then when we let them go they say ‘Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” she said.

From talking to people as a volunteer contact tracing to seeing the vaccine, it’s a full-circle moment for Freiburg.

“I’m seeing the whole realm and how we’re going to make a difference with this vaccine.”

With more than 60,000 individuals within Rock Island County in phase 1B, vaccinations will take some time.

“This is going to take a while. We absolutely expect that vaccine supply will increase as time goes on, but right now it’s very limited,” Hill said, “Not everyone will be able to get a vaccine exactly when they want to get it but a dose will come to you and then your second dose will come to you.”

“The only way we’re going to get rid of this is if we get the vaccine,” said Freiburg.

