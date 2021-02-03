Advertisement

Walgreens to receive Covid-19 vaccines in Quad Cities

Sign-ups begin today
Sign-ups begin today at Walgreen's stores in Scott County.
(WDBJ7)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Local Walgreens stores will be receiving Covid-19 vaccines very soon.

Per an announcement from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday, both Walgreens and CVS stores in the state should expect vaccines to come in, and sign-ups will begin over the next two days. While there are no CVS stores on the list in the TV6 viewing area, Walgreens has several stores in the QCA.

Iowans age 65 and older can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating Walgreens or CVS location near them. Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location.

If you are not able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, be assured that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis.

Beginning February 3, Iowans age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens store located in one of the counties listed below. Register online here. View the registration guide here.

  • Black Hawk
  • Cerro Gordo
  • Des Moines
  • Dubuque
  • Johnson
  • Linn
  • Polk
  • Pottawattamie
  • Scott
  • Woodbury

IDPH still encourages Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead. It is also critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

