900+ MidAmerican customers without power in Illinois QC

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 900 MidAmerican customers are without power in the Illinois Quad Cities Thursday evening.

According to MidAmerican’s Outage Watch, 942 customers are without power in East Moline near United Township High School. Earlier, more than 1,500 customers were without power, but crews were successful in restoring it.

This comes as winter weather is impacting the viewing area with blizzard conditions. 12 customers are without power in the Iowa Quad Cities. The Outage Watch shows crews are currently working to restore power there.

TV6 will continue to monitor the outages.

