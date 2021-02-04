Advertisement

Arctic front arrives around midday changing rain to snow.

High impact storm system into Friday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:21 AM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY NOON THURSDAY THROUGH 6AM FRIDAY***

A First Alert Day is in effect for blowing snow and windy conditions. Widespread rain will move into the area this morning that will freeze on top of our snowpack as an arctic front arrives around midday. This will lead to a near frictionless surface making it easy for snow to blow around as the colder air quickly changes over rain to snow. Snowfall amounts have skewed a tiny bit higher, but aren’t the biggest impact from this system. In general, 2″-5″ will be seen along and north of I-80 and 1″-2″ south of I-80, the problem will be the long duration of near white out conditions as winds gust close to 40mph. Snow will stop falling by 6PM, but ground blizzard conditions will last until early Friday morning, especially in open and rural areas. Temps will drop to the single digits tonight and arctic air will settle for a long duration. Over the weekend we will have a series of clippers bringing light snow chances to the region along with reinforcing shots of cold air. Many of us will be below zero each morning next week and wind chills may be as cold as -25º.

TODAY: Windy with rain changing to snow. High: 36º Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Blowing snow. Low: 10°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold. High: 18º.

