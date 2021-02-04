Advertisement

Bureau County Health Dept. issues reminder on 2nd COVID dose

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUREAU Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department are reminding residents about the 2nd COVID-19 vaccine.

“The second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccination should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” health officials said. “However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second of Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42) after the first dose.”

Health officials said in a post when they have allocated vaccines for the second dose they will contact those individuals for their appointment.

