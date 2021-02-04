Advertisement

Court documents reveal new details in Dubuque murder case

Police identified the body found at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens on Tuesday
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents are giving us new details into the death of a 20-year-old woman from Galena at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

The documents show 20-year-old Jennifer Lopez suffered 15 to 20 stab wounds sometime on either January 31 or February 1.

Documents show two people at the Arboretum on Monday found an ankle bracelet and a bloody hat near the trail. Officers were able to verify the bracelet belonged to the suspect, 21-year-old Richard Forsythe.

Officers also found a blood trail where the bracelet was found. It led them to Lopez’s deceased body.

A Jo Daviess County probation officer told the sheriff’s office Forsythe had blood on his person and his clothing when he walked into the probation department. Officials said Forsythe also admitted to being in Dubuque recently and that he had been in contact with Lopez.

Documents also show the two were seen together by video surveillance at a Target.

Officials said the shoe prints of those being worn by Forsythe appeared consistent with prints in the snow at the scene.

Forsythe is charged with murder.

