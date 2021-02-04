Federal partnerships to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to the QC

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More COVID-19 vaccines are coming to the QCA. Community Health Care in the Quad Cities is partnering with the Scott and Rock Island County Health Departments to help distribute the vaccine.

Right now in Scott County, Community Health Care’s vaccines are just for CHC patients. In Rock Island County, there is a waitlist for CHC patients and another for other community members. You can find more information about getting on a waitlist at the health system’s website.

Community Health Care says there are a little over 2,000 people on the waitlist for community members and a few hundred on the list for CHC patients.

“We’re finding it just helps people feel a little bit of relief knowing that they’re in a queue somewhere and that they’ll be contacted when we do have access to the vaccine,” says Sharae Huff, COO at Community Health Care.

To help distribute the supply more, Hy-Vee announced it’s partnership in Iowa with the Federal Pharmacy Program.

In a statement to TV6, Hy-Vee says, “On Tuesday, the CDC announced their COVID-19 vaccine Federal Retail Pharmacy Program partners. Hy-Vee has been named a national partner in both Iowa and South Dakota, and we anticipate receiving vaccine allocation directly from the CDC during the week of Feb. 8. This will be an extremely limited vaccine allocation to start, and these vaccines will be available to individuals who are eligible per Iowa and South Dakota’s current state vaccination guidelines. We will be prioritizing those who are due for second doses. Please be patient and do not call your Hy-Vee Pharmacy. They do not have access to schedule appointments that are not available online. We will post and share the link to our online scheduler once we receive the vaccine allocation.”

Walgreens also announced more vaccines will be available for Iowan’s age 65 and older. 32,000 total vaccines will be distributed through the pharmacy.

Community Health Care says this approach to distribution is critical.

“It’s an all hands on deck approach for our community. It can’t just be the health departments and the healthcare providers, we’re going to need pharmacies and and other groups to be able to administer, especially when we get past these initial phases and we’re talking about the full population of the Quad Cities,” says Tom Bowman, CEO at CHC.

Distributors ask for patience as the vaccine rolls out. Demand is high but supply is extremely low at this time.

“We know this is hard, we know that everyone wants access especially those that are highest risk in our communities. It’s scary, and not not having a clear path forward is hard. At the same time, across the board, our health departments and our organization, and local health systems are all committed to doing this as quickly as we can. So, just across the board that we ask for patience again and we’ll do the best we can to move forward as quickly as we can as the vaccine becomes available,” Huff says.

