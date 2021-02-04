Advertisement

Gilda’s Club Hosts Laughter Yoga In February

Classes on February 12th and 26th
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Gilda’s Club wants to help you relax and laugh this month. On two Fridays in February the cancer support club in Davenport will hold virtual “laughter yoga.” classes.

Laughter Yoga is supposed to reduce depression and stress, promote relaxation, improve sleep, strengthen relationships and produce a general sense of well-being. Laughter also increases circulation and provides an excellent cardio and midbody workout. This activity will be facilitated by Meredith Mercer, Program Director at SeniorStar.

During this experiential learning class you will:

  • Discover the physiological and psychological benefits of laughter
  • Practice mindfulness and deep breathing techniques
  • Learn new ways to add more laughter to your life

The FREE workshops will be held, February 12th and 26th from 10:00 – 10:30 AM at via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar.

