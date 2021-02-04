Advertisement

Good Neighbor Project

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Good Neighbor Project in Davenport is designed to help neighbors connect with each other and form functioning neighborhood groups. The project is a Davenport neighborhood program in which City staff and the Davenport Police Department collaborate with citizens to foster and encourage community engagement.

Sgt. Andrew Harris of the Davenport Police Department joined PSL to highlight the project and its successes during the first year.

