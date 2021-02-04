Advertisement

Henry Co., Iowa holds first vaccine clinic; will hold another next week

The first vaccine clinic was held in Henry County, Iowa on Thursday and health officials say...
The first vaccine clinic was held in Henry County, Iowa on Thursday and health officials say they have another scheduled for Tuesday.(henry co., health dept. kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The first vaccine clinic was held in Henry County, Iowa on Thursday and health officials say they have another scheduled for Tuesday.

On Thursday seniors were vaccinated with the county’s first 100 doses and the clinic scheduled for Tuesday will be for the next 300 doses.

“We are currently calling/emailing the next 300 people on the waiting list,” health officials said in a Facebook post. “We hope to know more tomorrow about what our next allocation will be so we can schedule the next clinic.”

It was announced on Wednesday that HyVee will begin receiving doses in addition to the county’s allocation for Phase 1B.

“If you are able to get an appointment at Hy-Vee that is great,” officials with the health department said. “Please just call or email us (publichealth@henrycountyiowa.us) so we can take you off our waiting list. Thank you for your patience.”

  • 7-day total positive cases - 24, 3.8% of all tested
  • 14-day total positive cases - 57, 8.4% of all tested
  • Total positive individuals – 2,724
  • Total negative individuals – 7,131
  • Total recovered individuals – 2,516
  • Total deaths – 33, all 33 had underlying causes

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another 1"-2" is possible
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Iowa HyVee Stores Will Have Covid-19 Vaccine
Iowa HyVee Stores To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine
Sign-ups begin today at Walgreen's stores in Scott County.
Walgreens to receive Covid-19 vaccines in Quad Cities
The First Alert Day was issued due to the chance of rain, freezing rain and wet snow along with...
Cities declare snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Knox County Health Department staff announced on Thursday they would be moving to using...
Knox County Health Dept. moves to new online system for vaccine registration
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin governor issues new mask order after Assembly vote
Health officials with the Clinton County Health Department announced locations residents may be...
Clinton County Health Dept. lists COVID-19 vaccine provider resources