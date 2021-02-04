Henry Co., Iowa holds first vaccine clinic; will hold another next week

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The first vaccine clinic was held in Henry County, Iowa on Thursday and health officials say they have another scheduled for Tuesday.

On Thursday seniors were vaccinated with the county’s first 100 doses and the clinic scheduled for Tuesday will be for the next 300 doses.

“We are currently calling/emailing the next 300 people on the waiting list,” health officials said in a Facebook post. “We hope to know more tomorrow about what our next allocation will be so we can schedule the next clinic.”

It was announced on Wednesday that HyVee will begin receiving doses in addition to the county’s allocation for Phase 1B.

“If you are able to get an appointment at Hy-Vee that is great,” officials with the health department said. “Please just call or email us (publichealth@henrycountyiowa.us) so we can take you off our waiting list. Thank you for your patience.”

7-day total positive cases - 24, 3.8% of all tested

14-day total positive cases - 57, 8.4% of all tested

Total positive individuals – 2,724

Total negative individuals – 7,131

Total recovered individuals – 2,516

Total deaths – 33, all 33 had underlying causes

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.