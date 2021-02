Illinois officials report 3,328 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,137,559 cases and 19,444 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 2,341 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 513 patients were in the intensive care unit and 265 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 28 to Tuesday is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 28 to Tuesday is 4.4%.

IDPH also reported that nearly 1.16 million vaccines have been administered statewide.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,709 doses. A total of 62,318 doses were administered Wednesday, according to IDPH.

The new deaths include:

Coles County: One female 90s

Cook County: One male 40s, one male 50s, four females 60s, two males 60s, two females 70s, four males 70s, three males 80s, three female 90s

Cumberland County: One female 70s

DeKalb County: One female 60s, one male 70s, one male 90s

DuPage County: One female 50s, one male 50s, one female 80s, one female 90s

Edgar County: One male 90s

Effingham County: One female 70s

Fulton County: One male 80s

Grundy County: One female 80s, one female 90s

Iroquois County: One female 80s

Jasper County: One female 90s

Jefferson County: One male 50s

Kendall County: One female 60s, one male 70s

Lake County: Two females 80s, one male 90s

Livingston County: One male 60s

Macon County: One male 80s

Macoupin County: One female 80s

McHenry County: One male 70s

McLean County: One male 80s, one female 90s, one male 90s

Montgomery County: One female 90s

Pulaski County: One female 50s

Rock Island County: One female 80s, one male 80s

St. Clair County: One female 80s, one male 80s

Tazewell County: One female 90s

Vermilion County: One female 70s, one male 80s

Wayne County: One male 80s

Whiteside County: One male 90s

Will County: One female 50s, two males 70s, three females 80s, one male 80s

Winnebago County: One male 70s, one male 80s

