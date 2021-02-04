Iowa officials report 977 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 977 new COVID-19 cases and 58 death between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 322,513 and 5,033 deaths since the pandemic began.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Watch live here:

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 9.3% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.4%.

The website also showed more than 1.48 million Iowans had been tested for the virus, and 290,012 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 360 people were hospitalized, down from 382 reported Wednesday. Of that, 54 were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 77 were in the intensive care unit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.