Iowa officials report 977 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 977 new COVID-19 cases and 58 death between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 322,513 and 5,033 deaths since the pandemic began.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Watch live here:

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 9.3% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.4%.

The website also showed more than 1.48 million Iowans had been tested for the virus, and 290,012 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 360 people were hospitalized, down from 382 reported Wednesday. Of that, 54 were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 77 were in the intensive care unit.

