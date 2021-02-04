Advertisement

Kewanee man facing child pornography charges

Jeremy Debord, 39, of Kewanee, faces two counts of possession of child pornography-photos, a...
Jeremy Debord, 39, of Kewanee, faces two counts of possession of child pornography-photos, a Class 3 felony, one count of possession of child pornography-moving depictions, a Class 2 felony, and one count of indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, the Kewanee Police Department said in a media release posted to its Facebook page Thursday.(KWQC/Kewanee Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation into suspected child pornography and solicitation of a minor led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on multiple charges this week.

Jeremy Debord, 39, of Kewanee, faces two counts of possession of child pornography-photos, a Class 3 felony, one count of possession of child pornography-moving depictions, a Class 2 felony, and one count of indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, the Kewanee Police Department said in a media release posted to its Facebook page Thursday.

He remained in the Henry County Jail on a $100,000 bail. Debord has a preliminary hearing Monday.

According to the release, an initial complaint was made to the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services on Dec. 21. It was forwarded to the police department, which began its investigation.

According to the release, detectives obtained a search warrant for Debord’s electronic data storage and found several images of child pornography, along with evidence Debord was soliciting a minor.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another 1"-2" is possible
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Iowa HyVee Stores Will Have Covid-19 Vaccine
Iowa HyVee Stores To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine
Sign-ups begin today at Walgreen's stores in Scott County.
Walgreens to receive Covid-19 vaccines in Quad Cities
Police use ‘spike strips’ to disable truck in Bettendorf

Latest News

Another 1"-2" is possible
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
State officials in Iowa have announced some Test Iowa sites will be closing early due to the...
Test Iowa sites to close early due to winter weather; Davenport’s closing early
Health officials with the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department are reminding...
Bureau County Health Dept. issues reminder on 2nd COVID dose