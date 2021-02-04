Kewanee man facing child pornography charges

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation into suspected child pornography and solicitation of a minor led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on multiple charges this week.

Jeremy Debord, 39, of Kewanee, faces two counts of possession of child pornography-photos, a Class 3 felony, one count of possession of child pornography-moving depictions, a Class 2 felony, and one count of indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, the Kewanee Police Department said in a media release posted to its Facebook page Thursday.

He remained in the Henry County Jail on a $100,000 bail. Debord has a preliminary hearing Monday.

According to the release, an initial complaint was made to the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services on Dec. 21. It was forwarded to the police department, which began its investigation.

According to the release, detectives obtained a search warrant for Debord’s electronic data storage and found several images of child pornography, along with evidence Debord was soliciting a minor.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.