Knox County Health Dept. moves to new online system for vaccine registration

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Health Department staff announced on Thursday they would be moving to using EMTrack for COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration.

“Vaccination clinics will now require registration using the EMTrack system put out by the Illinois Department of Public Health,” Public Information Officer for the Knox County Health Department Erin Olson said. “We have piloted using the system at smaller clinics and feel it is an optimal way to make vaccine appointments available to residents when they are eligible for the vaccine.”

Officials say the health department intends for the link to electronic appointment system to be up on the website on Friday, Feb. 5.

“The move to using an internet-based registration system is intended to make this mass vaccination effort work as smoothly as an undertaking this large can,” Olson said. “However, we understand that some of our residents might not have ready access to computers or the internet. In those cases, we ask that residents please think of their family, friends, and neighbors, and reach out to see if they require assistance in going online and registering for a vaccine appointment. We all benefit from each and every member of the community who gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Officials ask that you do not call the health department to schedule your time slot. The only way to reserve a dose for the vaccination clinics is through the link on the website.

“Once you click on the link to the EMTrack system you will see a list of clinics,” officials said in a release. “Clinics will become available on Fridays at 2 p.m. for the following week provided that vaccine has been received from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The link will remain active until all of the available vaccine appointment times have been filled, then they will become inactive and unavailable. At that time, you will need to wait until the following Friday for a new clinic to become available. If you do not get a slot, please do not show up to a vaccine clinic because we will not have vaccine to give you. You will be turned away at the entrance unless you have preregistered.”

Officials say at this time the health department is receiving a high volume of calls and emails and staff may not be able to return some of the messages.

“We ask that you seek vaccine information on our Facebook page, website, or the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC’s websites,” officials said. “We apologize for this inconvenience, but our staff are working hard to make sure all Knox County residents receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Officials also ask that residents do not call a vaccine site to ask questions because the staff will not have the information they are looking for.

