Large police presence on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets Thursday afternoon.

A TV6 crew on scene said they saw several Davenport police vehicles, at least one Scott County Sheriff’s vehicle, and emergency services.

Neighbor Theresa Mirr says she saw officers arrive around 2:30 p.m., surrounding a house, and reportedly yelling “put your hands up.” Mirr says she then saw police escort two men out of the house in handcuffs. “It’s really concerning because this used to be a relatively safe neighborhood... it’s kind of scary.”

TV6 is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

