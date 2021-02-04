Advertisement

Large police presence on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport

Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday afternoon.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets Thursday afternoon.

A TV6 crew on scene said they saw several Davenport police vehicles, at least one Scott County Sheriff’s vehicle, and emergency services.

Neighbor Theresa Mirr says she saw officers arrive around 2:30 p.m., surrounding a house, and reportedly yelling “put your hands up.” Mirr says she then saw police escort two men out of the house in handcuffs. “It’s really concerning because this used to be a relatively safe neighborhood... it’s kind of scary.”

TV6 is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

