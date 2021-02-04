Advertisement

Louisa County clinic full; says Thursday’s email confirmations were incorrect

Public health officials in Louisa County say the slots for their walk-in clinic for February 6...
Public health officials in Louisa County say the slots for their walk-in clinic for February 6 have all been filled.(kwqc, louisa county health dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Public health officials in Louisa County say the slots for their walk-in clinic for February 6 have all been filled.

Health officials also announced for those who received a confirmation email on Thursday, the email was incorrect.

“Please note that the confirmation email was incorrect,” officials posted to Facebook. “The clinic is at the Louisa County Fair Grounds Youth Center in Columbus Junction on February 6.”

If you scheduled an appointment for Feb 6th COVID-19 Vaccination TODAY and received an email confirmation please note...

Posted by Louisa County Public Health, Iowa on Thursday, February 4, 2021

While they are filled officials say they will announce when they have received another shipment.

