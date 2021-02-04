Advertisement

Make A New Habit Stick

Small steps with attainable goals are important
By Debbie McFadden
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru comes back to PSL to discuss making habits (good, healthy habits!) stick. Attainable behavior is outlined through small goals and changes. Accountability to others is also an important part of the process. Watch the segment to learn more.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

