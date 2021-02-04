Advertisement

Meet TV6’s Darby Sparks

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally. Darby Sparks has been filling in for vacationing anchors (especially during the holiday season) and she is our new Investigative Reporter. Watch the segment to learn more about her history before landing in the QCA.

Some of the info covered: Sparks studied archaeology before journalism, her mother is a TV journalist, she loves her cat named “Boogie”, her first job was at WTAJ in Altoona, PA, and she has traveled extensively!

Welcome to the staff, Darby!

