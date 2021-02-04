Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-80 in central Iowa during blizzard

Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)
Central Iowa I-80 crash (Iowa Dept. of Transportation)(Iowa DOT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday forced officials to close the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Jasper County.

Images from the Iowa Department of Transportation show the crash involves several semi-tractors among other vehicles.

The Iowa State Patrol is asking travelers to avoid eastbound Interstate 80 east of Des Moines.

Officials told WOI-TV in Des Moines that buses in the area are taking trapped individuals to the Iowa Speedway for shelter.

The Iowa State Patrol told KCCI-TV that the storm is deadly and is asking people to stay off roads.

No information is available on possible injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another 1"-2" is possible
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Iowa HyVee Stores Will Have Covid-19 Vaccine
Iowa HyVee Stores To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine
Sign-ups begin today at Walgreen's stores in Scott County.
Walgreens to receive Covid-19 vaccines in Quad Cities
The First Alert Day was issued due to the chance of rain, freezing rain and wet snow along with...
Cities declare snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Knox County Health Department staff announced on Thursday they would be moving to using...
Knox County Health Dept. moves to new online system for vaccine registration
Orion Man charged with distributing child pornography
The first vaccine clinic was held in Henry County, Iowa on Thursday and health officials say...
Henry Co., Iowa holds first vaccine clinic; will hold another next week
Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
Large police presence on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport