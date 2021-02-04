Orion Man charged with distributing child pornography

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - A man from Orion, Illinois has been arrested on charges of child pornography after an investigation by several law enforcement agencies.

Brian W. Duwe, 54, was arrested Feb. 3, 2021 on charges of possession and distributing child porn. According to a news release from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities began the investigation on Dec. 23, 2020 after receiving information that Duwe was in possession of or distributing child sexual exploitation material or child sexual assault material. After executing a search warrant at Duwe’s home, investigators say they seized evidence supporting an arrest for child pornography.

Duwe is charged with eight counts of disseminating child pornography (class x felonies) and one count of possession of child pornography (class c felony). He is being held in the Henry County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by several agencies including the Geneseo Police Department, Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children.

Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to call ISP at 309-752-4915 ext. 4936. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

