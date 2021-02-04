Advertisement

Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) - An employee at an assisted living facility was fatally shot in the head by a 95-year-old resident in a dispute over money on Wednesday, police said.

When the employee, a man in his 40s whose name was not released, arrived for work at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver, Okie Payne confronted him in the facility’s lobby about money Payne claimed the man owed him and shot him, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said.

The employee was taken to the hospital and put on life support but died in the afternoon, he said.

Payne was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as well as menacing for allegedly waving his handgun at two people who tried to help the victim after he was shot. It’s not known if he has a lawyer yet.

The facility was locked down after the shooting, and officers found everyone else was safe, Rosipajla said.

A woman who answered the telephone at the facility said it had no comment on the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travel will be tough Thursday night
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Local OB/GYNs weigh in on COVID vaccine and pregnancy, fertility
Local OB/GYNs weigh in on COVID vaccine and pregnancy, fertility
Still tracking arctic air this weekend
Yet another potential high impact winter storm on Thursday
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Nearly half of Iowans who work at nursing home facilities in the state have turned down the...
Report found majority of nursing home staff declined COVID-19 vaccine
The suspect was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as well as menacing for...
Employee at Colo. assisted living facility fatally shot by resident, police say
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Report found majority of nursing home staff declined COVID-19 vaccine
A recent study found Illinois ranks first in the country for frozen pipe claims, and Iowa ranks...
Safety precautions to take before winter storm hits