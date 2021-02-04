Police: Member of US Marshals shot in Baltimore
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a member of the U.S. Marshals has been shot while serving an arrest warrant.
Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email that the shooting occurred about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.
She says the agent was taken to a hospital and that his condition was unknown.
The shooting suspect was shot by return fire and has died.
The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.