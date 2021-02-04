Practicing Optimism

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With everything happening in our country and the world, it can be hard to be optimistic. Yet some people just seem to have that trait as part of their personality. Or, do they “practice” it? Either way, optimistic people are happier people. Coach Ru comes back to PSL to discuss why it is important to tap into the glass half-full mentality!

Her tips include: the “faking it til you make it” is okay....but genuine optimism and enjoying the here and now (being in “the present”) is much more effective. Seeing possibilities and the brighter side of things will benefit your overall health--not just the mental state of mind. She also encourages that we really try to ground ourselves in the now instead of dwelling on the past or looking ahead. Appreciate and be grateful for what you do have (not thinking about what is missing or lacking!). Spending time in nature is also refreshing and helps with positivity.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

