Report found majority of nursing home staff declined COVID-19 vaccine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly half of Iowans who work at nursing home facilities in the state have turned down the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the vast majority of residents choosing to get it, according to state officials.

“Overall the program is reporting that they’ve seen a 90 percent uptake of long-term residents in Iowa. They’re choosing to be vaccinated, which I think is extremely positive. The rate has been a little bit lower among staff in the first phase,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said at a media briefing.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the majority of employees at nursing home facilities are turning down the COVID-19 vaccine. The report found nationwide, only 38 percent of those employees signed up to be vaccinated during the phase. In Iowa that number is higher.

“The average has been about 50 percent,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Despite the gap between vaccinated residents and staff, the state is not requiring vaccination for employees at state-run facilities.

“Right now we are not making it a condition of employment and that really is to give everyone an opportunity to make the choice,” Iowa Dept. of Public Health director Kelly Garcia said.

The CDC report cites a survey last fall which found some concerns, including side effects or efficacy, but the center also found nursing home staff are more likely to sign up to be vaccinated during a second or third vaccination clinic option. This also is true in Iowa, according to state officials.

“[The state’s pharmacy partners] are seeing about a 30 percent increase in staff choosing to be vaccinated during the second phase,” Gov. Reynolds said.

“Education is really key to this. We want to make sure our employees feel comfortable and have all the material available at their fingertips to make a decision that’s best for them,” Garcia said.

A spokesperson for ProMedica, which runs private long-term care facilities in the Quad Cities said the company is providing education tools for all facilities to help answer questions from staff and residents. So far, the company has seen a 60 percent vaccination rate from employees, with more clinics still scheduled.

