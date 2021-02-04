DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) -

There is a place that specializes in helping those who have suffered sexual violence. It’s a non-profit agency where services are free and it’s called Riverview Center. Lisa Shelton, Illinois Volunteer Coordinator at Riverview Center, joins PSL to enlighten viewers on how they help survivors of domestic violence during a time when it’s on the increase.

Riverview Center is a non-profit agency committed to providing compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual assault in Iowa and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois. The non-profit serves 14 counties in Iowa & 2 counties Illinois (all to the north of the Quad Cities metro). See the service map HERE. Their Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7/365. CLICK HERE TO GET THE PHONE NUMBER SPECIFIC TO YOUR LOCATION. In the interview, the phone number mentioned for Jo Daviess County is 815-777-3680 and for Carroll County, it is 815-244-1320.

Upcoming volunteer orientation dates at Riverview Center: Wednesday, 2/10/2021 5pm & Friday, 2/12/2021 12pm

