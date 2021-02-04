Safety precautions to take before winter storm hits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As brutal colds approach this weekend, it’s important you take precautions to keep yourself and your home safe.

While we approach well below subzero temperatures, there’s a possibility your pipes may freeze. Bryan LaBerge with State Farm says “we should think of the pipes because a little crack in the siding, a little cold air gets in, it cracks, and it bursts. The water won’t stop, it’ll just flow everywhere in your house.” He says a crack 1/8 of an inch wide could let in about 250 gallons of water within one day.

You should also have an emergency kit in your house and vehicle with flashlights, medications, batteries, food, and spare clothes.

Trish Burnett, the Executive Director for American Red cross in the Quad Cities thinks because of quarantining, we may have become less attentive to possible dangers: “it’s just easy to start to overlook things because we are spending a lot more time cooking and just being together in our household. I think that you can just not really be as aware as maybe you should be. So really stop and think when you’re doing things such as cooking or lighting a fire in your fireplace or whatever you’re doing. Make sure that you really are taking that time to observe what you’re doing and make sure you’re doing it in the safest manner possible because it is easy to become complacent.”

Burnett says house fires are much more prevalent between Thanksgiving and early Spring because of people being at home and using space heaters, oftentimes leaving them on too close to curtains or other fabrics. She recommends you take time to clear off the area around your stove and heater to avoid an accidental fire.

LaBerge also recommends you start to keep your sink’s cabinet doors open to keep your pipes from freezing. That way, air from your house can help keep your pipes warm. You should also keep a slight stream of water running overnight when temperatures are coolest. Your thermostat according to LaBerge should never be below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

A recent study found Illinois ranks first in the country for frozen pipe claims, and Iowa ranks 12th. LaBerge says houses both old and new could experience the issue due to the extreme cold lasting a few days.

The American Red Cross has extra tips on how to stay safe during the winter storm:

At home:

Bring family pets indoors. If that’s not possible, provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure they can get to unfrozen water.

Prevent frozen pipes. Open cabinet doors to let warm air circulate around water pipes. Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes.

Do not use a stove or oven to heat the home. Keep a glass or metal fire screen around the fireplace and never leave a fireplace fire unattended.

If using a space heater, place it on a level, hard, nonflammable surface. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes. Keep children and pets away from the space heater and do not use it to dry wet clothing. Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord. Turn the space heater off when leaving the room or going to sleep.

If the power goes out, use generators correctly. Never operate a generator inside the home, including the basement or garage. Do not hook up a generator directly to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment needed directly to the outlets on the generator.

On the road:

Stay off the road during severe weather, if possible.

Carry an emergency preparedness kit in the trunk.

Keep the car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel line from freezing.

Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Don’t pass snowplows.

Know that ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

