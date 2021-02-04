Test Iowa sites to close early due to winter weather; Davenport’s closing early

Iowa (KWQC) - State officials in Iowa have announced some Test Iowa sites will be closing early due to the winter weather.

Four of the state’s five Test Iowa drive-thru sites will adjust their hours on Thursday for the winter storm that is set to impact a large portion of the state.

“Individuals whose appointments are cancelled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested,” officials said Thursday morning. “There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.”

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Hours for Tuesday, Feb. 4 for all sites are as follows:

Council Bluffs , open for regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Des Moines , closed for testing all day

Davenport , closing early at 12 p.m.

Waterloo , closing early at 12 p.m.

Cedar Rapids , closing early at 1 p.m.

