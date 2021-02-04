Advertisement

Test Iowa sites to close early due to winter weather; Davenport’s closing early

State officials in Iowa have announced some Test Iowa sites will be closing early due to the...
State officials in Iowa have announced some Test Iowa sites will be closing early due to the winter weather.(iowa dept. of public healtht, tv6)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - State officials in Iowa have announced some Test Iowa sites will be closing early due to the winter weather.

Four of the state’s five Test Iowa drive-thru sites will adjust their hours on Thursday for the winter storm that is set to impact a large portion of the state.

Individuals whose appointments are cancelled due to the change in hours can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested,” officials said Thursday morning. “There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.”  

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Hours for Tuesday, Feb. 4 for all sites are as follows:

  • Council Bluffs, open for regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Des Moines, closed for testing all day
  • Davenport, closing early at 12 p.m.
  • Waterloo, closing early at 12 p.m.
  • Cedar Rapids, closing early at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another 1"-2" is possible
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Iowa HyVee Stores Will Have Covid-19 Vaccine
Iowa HyVee Stores To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine
Sign-ups begin today at Walgreen's stores in Scott County.
Walgreens to receive Covid-19 vaccines in Quad Cities
Police use ‘spike strips’ to disable truck in Bettendorf

Latest News

More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the...
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect coronavirus mutations
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”
Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID