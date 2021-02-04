Timeline of when you should get your second vaccine in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - For those in Rock Island County who have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, health officials have released a timeline of when to get your second dose.

“We have devised a system that will allow people to get their second dose at our mass vaccination clinics without having to compete with people wanting their first dose,” officials with the county health department said. “Both doses will be given at the same clinics. There will be 2 separate links.”

Those who are needing the first dose can visit their Facebook page, linked below, or at their website at 10 a.m. each Friday. There you’ll get a link to the first-dose clinic.

A second link will be posted at 11 a.m. each Friday in the same places listed above, for those who need the second dose.

Officials say the second dose may not be exactly 28 days later but it will be within the 42 days that the CDC says is appropriate.

This is the schedule through the end of March:

First dose given First availability* for second dose and number of slots January 12 Feb. 9; 450 first dose slots and 350 second dose slots January 19 Feb. 16; 300 first dose slots and 500 second dose slots January 19 Feb. 23; 400 first dose slots and 350 second dose slots February 2 March 2; 300 first dose slots and 500 second dose slots February 9 March 9; 350 first dose slots and 450 second dose slots February 16 March 16; 500 first dose slots and 300 second dose slots February 23 March 23; 350 first dose slots and 450 second dose slots March 2 March 30; 500 first dose slots and 300 second dose slots *Can receive up to 42 days after second dose, per CDC

Note: Feb. 28 and March 28 list below should be Feb. 23 and Feb. 23

