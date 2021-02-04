Advertisement

Timeline of when you should get your second vaccine in Rock Island County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - For those in Rock Island County who have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, health officials have released a timeline of when to get your second dose.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination in the TV6 viewing area.

“We have devised a system that will allow people to get their second dose at our mass vaccination clinics without having to compete with people wanting their first dose,” officials with the county health department said. “Both doses will be given at the same clinics. There will be 2 separate links.”

Those who are needing the first dose can visit their Facebook page, linked below, or at their website at 10 a.m. each Friday. There you’ll get a link to the first-dose clinic.

A second link will be posted at 11 a.m. each Friday in the same places listed above, for those who need the second dose.

Officials say the second dose may not be exactly 28 days later but it will be within the 42 days that the CDC says is appropriate.

This is the schedule through the end of March:

First dose givenFirst availability* for second dose and number of slots
January 12Feb. 9; 450 first dose slots and 350 second dose slots
January 19Feb. 16; 300 first dose slots and 500 second dose slots
January 19Feb. 23; 400 first dose slots and 350 second dose slots
February 2March 2; 300 first dose slots and 500 second dose slots
February 9March 9; 350 first dose slots and 450 second dose slots
February 16March 16; 500 first dose slots and 300 second dose slots
February 23March 23; 350 first dose slots and 450 second dose slots
March 2March 30; 500 first dose slots and 300 second dose slots
*Can receive up to 42 days after second dose, per CDC

Note: Feb. 28 and March 28 list below should be Feb. 23 and Feb. 23 We have devised a system that will allow people to...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

