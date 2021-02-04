Two facing charges after vehicle crashes on I-88 in Whiteside County Tuesday

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men face multiple charges, including gun and ammunition charges, following a crash Tuesday morning in Whiteside County.

According to an Illinois State Police media release:

A trooper was dispatched around 10 a.m. Tuesday for a vehicle that lost control and struck the median on Interstate 88 westbound in Whiteside County.

Troopers learned the passenger, Raushe D. Carmichael, 22, of Rockford, Illinois, was wanted on multiple warrants on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of possession of ammunition out of Rockford.

After taking Carmichael into custody, Troopers searched the vehicle and found two loaded firearms, several rounds of ammunition, prescription pills, and crack cocaine.

The driver, Taylor J. Tersip, 25, also of Rockford, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, one count of possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number.

He was also cited for improper lane usage, operating a vehicle without insurance, and illegal alcohol transportation.

Illinois State Police Zone 2 Blackhawk Area Task Force agents assisted with the investigation.

Tersip and Carmichael were taken to the Whiteside County jail, according to the release.

