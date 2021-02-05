Advertisement

Alternatives for the Older Adult partners with R.I. County Health Dept. to help seniors register for vaccine

By Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO, Ill. (KWQC) - Those 65 or older who do not have the ability to register online for the vaccine in Rock Island County will be able to call Alternatives for the Older Adult for help.

The QC COVID-10 Coalition announced the partnership on Thursday.

“We are announcing a partnership with Alternative for the Older Adult so that older adults age 65 and older can make a call into a resource center and get on a list for an available slot,” says Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department.

The center will start taking calls on February 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We will take names, we will answer some questions, we will get the info that we need and a call back number. As soon as we can get each person into a vaccine appointment we will call them back and let them know where to go to get it,” says Alternatives CEO, Kathy Weiman.

The toll-free phone number will be released within the next week.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another 1"-2" is possible
First Alert Day Thursday 2/4/21 for blowing snow and hazardous travel
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Multiple police responded to an incident at High and Fillmore streets in Davenport Thursday...
UPDATE: Police respond to medical episode on High and Fillmore streets in Davenport
Iowa HyVee Stores Will Have Covid-19 Vaccine
Iowa HyVee Stores To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine
The First Alert Day was issued due to the chance of rain, freezing rain and wet snow along with...
Cities declare snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall

Latest News

Keith Richardson, 42, is wanted by Silvis Police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Wanted suspect for obstructing justice
Man is suspected of stealing purses in the Quad City Area.
CRIME STOPPERS: Purse thefts in the Quad Cities
Alternatives for the Older Adult partners to help sign seniors up for vaccine
Alternatives for the Older Adult partners to help sign seniors up for vaccine
The two suspects are said to have racked up over $11,000 in charges.
CRIME STOPPERS: Westwood Terrace Apartments burgalarized