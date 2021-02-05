Alternatives for the Older Adult partners with R.I. County Health Dept. to help seniors register for vaccine

ROCK ISLAND CO, Ill. (KWQC) - Those 65 or older who do not have the ability to register online for the vaccine in Rock Island County will be able to call Alternatives for the Older Adult for help.

The QC COVID-10 Coalition announced the partnership on Thursday.

“We are announcing a partnership with Alternative for the Older Adult so that older adults age 65 and older can make a call into a resource center and get on a list for an available slot,” says Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department.

The center will start taking calls on February 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We will take names, we will answer some questions, we will get the info that we need and a call back number. As soon as we can get each person into a vaccine appointment we will call them back and let them know where to go to get it,” says Alternatives CEO, Kathy Weiman.

The toll-free phone number will be released within the next week.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.