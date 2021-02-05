Arctic front brings dangerous road conditions

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 6AM FRIDAY***

***FIRST ALERT DAY for blowing snow and hazardous travel through Friday morning***

A First Alert Day is in effect for blowing snow and windy conditions. The arctic front that has been moving through will lead to a better path for blowing snow as most wet, untreated roads will freeze over. The snow ends in the early evening, however there will still be high travel impacts. The arctic front is bringing with it strong northwest winds, and gusts through the rest of Thursday over 30 mph will be very common. This will aid in reduced visibility, and there is a better chance for whiteout conditions tonight in open and rural areas. The other effect from the cold front is the cold air rushing in. Overnight temperatures will drop to the single digits and most of us will see wind chills near or below zero. There will be a few quick systems over the weekend that give small chances for snow and helps bring more arctic air in. The wind chills over the weekend could reach closer to -20 degrees, so plan accordingly before heading out the door.

TONIGHT: Blowing snow. Low: 8°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold, partly cloudy, breezy. High: 17°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Wind chills below zero, increasing clouds. Low: 2°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

